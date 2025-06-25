S.A. Mason LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $299.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.87 and a 200-day moving average of $286.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

