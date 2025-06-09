Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 70,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $493,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 55,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VGLT opened at $54.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2097 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

