Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 394 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.25 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.