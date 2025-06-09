Single Point Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after buying an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,338 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,139,000 after purchasing an additional 151,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,256,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $71.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

