PFS Partners LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 0.4% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

