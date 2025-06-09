Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

