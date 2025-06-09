Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,262,000 after purchasing an additional 516,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $181.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $183.94. The firm has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

