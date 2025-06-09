Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $396.35 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,495,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Bruker accounts for 16.5% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Bruker worth $396,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 274.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 45.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

