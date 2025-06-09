Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716,244 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,270.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,679,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,968 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 77,183.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,485,000 after buying an additional 392,864 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after buying an additional 233,222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,881,000 after buying an additional 152,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $340.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.77.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.