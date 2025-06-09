Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 157.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 125.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NXPI opened at $207.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.90 and a 200-day moving average of $205.48.

Insider Activity

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.