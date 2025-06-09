Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.04 Million Stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 124.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,451 shares during the period. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of IMTB opened at $42.71 on Monday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

About iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.