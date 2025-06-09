City Holding Co. Has $2.87 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $131.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average of $132.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

