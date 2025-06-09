Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of COWZ opened at $54.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.