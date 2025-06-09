7,179 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Acquired by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $115,259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,573,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,371,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 593.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after buying an additional 195,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,561,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $97.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.21. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $74.38 and a 12 month high of $101.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.48.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.