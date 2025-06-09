Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of FSEP opened at $46.88 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $817.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

