Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after buying an additional 399,008 shares in the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,408.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 78,157 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $85.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.