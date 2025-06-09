Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $101,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after buying an additional 80,724,932 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083,842 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sony Group by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821,902 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Sony Group by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sony Group

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.