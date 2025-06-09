Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 847 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NOBL stock opened at $100.65 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average is $100.94.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.