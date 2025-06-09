Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 835 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.08 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

