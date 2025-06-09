CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Sells 74 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5%

Home Depot stock opened at $367.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

