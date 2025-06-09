CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.47.

Shares of TT stock opened at $428.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.21. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $436.61.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

