Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,928 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $421.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

