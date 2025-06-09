Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

TSLA opened at $295.14 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average is $333.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 815,945 shares of company stock worth $273,059,215. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

