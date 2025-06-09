906 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,173,000 after buying an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.
Chubb Stock Up 0.8%
CB opened at $293.95 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $251.42 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.68. The company has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.
Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,553 shares of company stock worth $40,387,620. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
