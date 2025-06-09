Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 490,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 638,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 392,112 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 505,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,285,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after buying an additional 234,589 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.86 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

