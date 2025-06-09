SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.2% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 304.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,659.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

