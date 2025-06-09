Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,151 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX opened at $128.55 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

