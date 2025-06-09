iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 185.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 11.4%

BATS MTUM opened at $232.79 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $234.78. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.06.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.