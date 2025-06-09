Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Raises Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 176,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 132,153.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

