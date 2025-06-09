Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Liquidia (LQDA)

Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/2/2025 – Liquidia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/28/2025 – Liquidia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2025 – Liquidia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2025 – Liquidia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2025 – Liquidia had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2025 – Liquidia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

5/22/2025 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2025 – Liquidia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2025 – Liquidia was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Liquidia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2025 – Liquidia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Liquidia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2025 – Liquidia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

5/5/2025 – Liquidia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Liquidia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidia Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $18.14 on Monday. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Liquidia Co alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

In other news, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $25,185.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,005.28. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $33,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,287.84. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 65.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.