Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,521 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GEM stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $981.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

