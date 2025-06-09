Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of CVX opened at $140.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day moving average is $149.65.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

