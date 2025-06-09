Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,905 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Ventas by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,650 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,429.50. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 69,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $4,494,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,630.76. This represents a 29.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Ventas Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

