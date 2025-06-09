Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price.

DCBO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Get Docebo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Docebo

Docebo Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Docebo

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $800.09 million, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. Docebo has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Docebo by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.