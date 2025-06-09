First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,577 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $61.09 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

