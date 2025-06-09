1,205 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $68.01 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

