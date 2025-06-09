Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hesai Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

NASDAQ HSAI opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Hesai Group has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSAI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 138.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

