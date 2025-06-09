Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 414 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after acquiring an additional 422,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $274.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

