Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 1,722 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 106,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,386,000 after buying an additional 3,084,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $284,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 50,228.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,111,000 after purchasing an additional 661,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3,349.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,928,000 after purchasing an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $104,645,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $351.25 on Monday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $279.24 and a one year high of $423.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.26 and its 200 day moving average is $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waters

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.