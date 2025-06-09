City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $276.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.41 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

