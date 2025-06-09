Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires 775 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $100.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

