Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $274.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.