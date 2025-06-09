Deborah M. Messemer Sells 3,795 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PayPal stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PayPal by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $529,264,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PayPal by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,100,000 after buying an additional 5,772,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

