Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 81,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 612,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.