Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151,326 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

