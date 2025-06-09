Millington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 98,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 385,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $18.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.