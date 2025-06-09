Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,095,000 after buying an additional 389,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

Snap Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $9,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,818,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,599,673.92. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,202 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $79,045.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 448,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,887.79. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,634,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,581,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

