CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.60 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $357.65 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $290.18 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

