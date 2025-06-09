Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $362.00 to $351.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.50.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $296.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.36. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

