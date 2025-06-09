Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $618,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VO stock opened at $274.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.